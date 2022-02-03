BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BNY)

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has increased its dividend by 9.0% over the last three years.

Get BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust alerts:

NYSE:BNY opened at $13.48 on Thursday. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.21 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.96.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BNY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on July 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.