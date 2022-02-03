Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:ETG)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 11.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

NYSE ETG opened at $21.56 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a one year low of $17.79 and a one year high of $22.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.86.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,993,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,631 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund were worth $62,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of after-tax total return. The company invests primarily in global dividend-paying common and preferred stocks and seeks to distribute a high level of divided income that qualifies for favorable federal income tax treatment.

