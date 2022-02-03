Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Raises Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Barings BDC has decreased its dividend payment by 63.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Barings BDC has a payout ratio of 91.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Barings BDC to earn $0.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.6%.

Shares of NYSE BBDC opened at $11.18 on Thursday. Barings BDC has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.93. The company has a market capitalization of $536.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Barings BDC had a net margin of 75.01% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $34.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Barings BDC will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BBDC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Barings BDC from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.15.

In other news, Director David Mihalick purchased 5,000 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Barings BDC by 11.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 328.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 34,445 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 150,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 58,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 10,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

