BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.
BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has raised its dividend payment by 8.8% over the last three years.
Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust stock opened at $14.20 on Thursday. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $16.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.21.
About BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust
BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.
Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.