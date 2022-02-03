Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Shares Bought by Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its position in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,669 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA owned about 0.30% of Kura Oncology worth $3,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,001,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,678,000 after acquiring an additional 39,035 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 3.5% during the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,319,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 14.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,254,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,859,000 after acquiring an additional 420,992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 5.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,150,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,980,000 after purchasing an additional 62,700 shares during the period. Finally, Artal Group S.A. lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 75.0% in the third quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,667,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the period.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

NASDAQ KURA opened at $13.35 on Thursday. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.49 and a 1 year high of $35.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.65. The company has a market cap of $888.52 million, a PE ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.51.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kura Oncology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

Recommended Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KURA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA).

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.