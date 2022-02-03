Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Has $1.66 Million Holdings in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp cut its holdings in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp owned 0.05% of Laureate Education worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Laureate Education during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 244.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 17,005 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LAUR stock opened at $12.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Laureate Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $19.02. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.77.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Laureate Education had a net margin of 50.75% and a negative return on equity of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Laureate Education, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

In other Laureate Education news, Director Michael J. Durham sold 4,590 shares of Laureate Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $50,857.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Laureate Education Profile

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

