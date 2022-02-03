Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Boosts Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 37.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,850 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $220,036,000 after buying an additional 41,301 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 139.9% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 193,271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $47,210,000 after buying an additional 112,721 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 210.5% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 419,455 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $113,766,000 after purchasing an additional 284,360 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.8% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,322 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 264,604 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $71,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $220.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $216.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.32, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.99. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays set a $348.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.05.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total value of $6,142,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.90, for a total value of $2,228,707.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 155,221 shares of company stock valued at $40,366,109. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.