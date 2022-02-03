Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Bought by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 522.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,009 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,371,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,803,017,000 after purchasing an additional 475,386 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,091,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,562,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,960 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,362,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,583,231,000 after acquiring an additional 658,562 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,951,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,502,434,000 after acquiring an additional 487,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,860,558,000 after acquiring an additional 856,986 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

CCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.38.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $184.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $209.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.91, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.53.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.