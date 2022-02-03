Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Cuts Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 129,442 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $9,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,627,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,504,000. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 161,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,793,000 after acquiring an additional 29,610 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 316,383 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,644,000 after acquiring an additional 85,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 744,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $54,504,000 after acquiring an additional 122,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Cowen cut Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.78.

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total transaction of $44,576,648.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $13,889,066.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 985,600 shares of company stock worth $81,038,736 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of APH stock opened at $80.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.26. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $58.58 and a 1-year high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.43.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

