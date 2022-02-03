Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Avery Dennison updated its FY22 guidance to $9.35-9.75 EPS.

NYSE AVY opened at $200.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.53. Avery Dennison has a one year low of $159.17 and a one year high of $229.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVY shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James started coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.73.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total value of $1,425,214.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avery Dennison stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 52.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,115 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of Avery Dennison worth $67,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

