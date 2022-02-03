ZooKeeper (ZOO) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $246,136.00

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be bought for $0.0601 or 0.00000164 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ZooKeeper has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. ZooKeeper has a total market capitalization of $6.20 million and approximately $246,136.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00050257 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,596.99 or 0.07083249 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00055720 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,600.04 or 0.99825935 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007106 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00054789 BTC.

ZooKeeper Coin Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 103,081,178 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

