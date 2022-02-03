Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Acquires 14,300 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 49.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Snap were worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,063,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,030,000. NZS Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Snap in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,267,000. Castle Hook Partners LP increased its holdings in Snap by 33.8% during the third quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 530,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,223,000 after buying an additional 134,171 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the third quarter worth $1,956,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 48,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $2,642,567.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total transaction of $220,429.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 256,340 shares of company stock valued at $11,954,952.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SNAP shares. Wedbush lowered shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Cowen cut shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Snap from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Snap from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.19.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $25.78 on Thursday. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.02 and a 52 week high of $83.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a PE ratio of -76.36 and a beta of 1.07.

Snap Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

