Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Boosts Stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,497 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,099 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd owned approximately 0.28% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $21,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,713,244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $549,422,000 after purchasing an additional 86,203 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,976,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $321,036,000 after buying an additional 273,343 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,662,916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,416,000 after buying an additional 306,883 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,015,309 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,996,000 after buying an additional 147,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 866,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,969,000 after buying an additional 38,771 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WMS opened at $115.20 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.52. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.49 and a twelve month high of $138.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.25). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $706.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.92%.

WMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.25.

In related news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $93,937,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anil Seetharam sold 640,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total transaction of $81,145,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,491,948 shares of company stock worth $188,019,417 over the last quarter. 14.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

