Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Stock Position Increased by Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd boosted its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,597 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd owned about 0.06% of Waste Connections worth $19,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its stake in Waste Connections by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 14,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Waste Connections by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Waste Connections by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Waste Connections by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 8,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Waste Connections by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on WCN shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.88.

Waste Connections stock opened at $126.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.88. The company has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.02 and a fifty-two week high of $138.82.

In other news, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $172,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

