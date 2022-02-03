AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Position Raised by Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd raised its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,612 shares during the period. AGCO accounts for 2.1% of Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd owned approximately 0.40% of AGCO worth $36,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of AGCO by 24,485.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 53,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,988,000 after buying an additional 53,379 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of AGCO by 194.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 5,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGCO opened at $116.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.00. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $108.56 and a 12-month high of $158.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 8.08%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AGCO shares. OTR Global downgraded shares of AGCO to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AGCO from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.50.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

