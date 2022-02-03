The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Lee Capital Holdings LLC

Lee Capital Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,575 shares during the quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Argus increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.44.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.38, for a total value of $536,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $472,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 345,158 shares of company stock worth $29,055,620. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $90.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $52.96 and a 1 year high of $95.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.02. The firm has a market cap of $163.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 31.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.53%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

