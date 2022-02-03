Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,517 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,138 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd owned 0.11% of Cognex worth $14,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cognex by 3.4% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 254,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,382,000 after buying an additional 8,460 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cognex in the second quarter valued at $3,963,000. Sandler Capital Management boosted its stake in Cognex by 180.0% in the second quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 224,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,830,000 after acquiring an additional 144,033 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 5.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,472 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 22.0% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Paul Todgham sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $248,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.14.

Shares of CGNX opened at $66.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.97. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $61.64 and a 1-year high of $101.82. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 1.67.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Cognex had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $284.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

