Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Lee Capital Holdings LLC

Lee Capital Holdings LLC cut its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 13,070 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 1.8% of Lee Capital Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Lee Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Mastercard by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,977,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,404,804,000 after purchasing an additional 131,150 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 1.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,959,043 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,572,657,000 after buying an additional 332,047 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Mastercard by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,856,264,000 after buying an additional 259,715 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 3.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,726,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,106,551,000 after buying an additional 534,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Mastercard by 7.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,908,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,712,941,000 after buying an additional 881,104 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MA opened at $389.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $354.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.81. The stock has a market cap of $383.05 billion, a PE ratio of 45.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $306.00 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on MA. Barclays dropped their price target on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.24.

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 662,938 shares of company stock worth $220,493,126. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

