1,100 Shares in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Acquired by Lee Capital Holdings LLC

Lee Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 67.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 2.5% during the third quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 22.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 5.8% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 630,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,813,000 after purchasing an additional 34,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the second quarter worth $1,208,000. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock opened at $166.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -1,510.04 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.32. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a one year low of $152.42 and a one year high of $207.09.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $18.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on MSGS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.20.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

