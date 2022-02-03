Katapult Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 21,767 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,055% compared to the average volume of 1,884 put options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Katapult from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

KPLT stock opened at $2.51 on Thursday. Katapult has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $19.50. The company has a quick ratio of 10.67, a current ratio of 10.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.09.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $71.71 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Katapult will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Fangqui Sun sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $31,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Financial Technologies Co Curo bought 691,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,676,105.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,708,500 shares of company stock worth $6,353,955.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KPLT. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Katapult in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Katapult by 227.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,351 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Katapult by 547.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 9,567 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Katapult during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Katapult during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Katapult Company Profile

Katapult Group, Inc, doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership.

