Regis (NYSE:RGS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Regis (NYSE:RGS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Regis had a negative net margin of 23.18% and a negative return on equity of 214.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS.

Regis stock opened at $1.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.00, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55. Regis has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.92.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Regis by 21.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 12,720 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Regis by 165.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 14,807 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Regis by 23.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 223,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 42,168 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Regis by 150.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 141,919 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regis by 297.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 321,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 240,331 shares during the period. 62.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Regis Company Profile

Regis Corp. engages in the ownership, franchise, and operation of beauty salons. It operates through the Company-Owned Salons and Franchise Salons segments. The segments offer haircutting, styling, hair coloring, and other related services. It also sells hair care and other beauty products. Its brands include Supercuts, SmartStyle Hair Salon, Cost Cutters, First Choice Haircutters, Roosters, Opensalon, and Best Cuts.

