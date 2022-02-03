KeyCorp Trims C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Target Price to $125.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.08% from the company’s previous close.

CHRW has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.38.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $92.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.74. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52-week low of $84.67 and a 52-week high of $112.15.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 40.08%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total transaction of $50,646.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 16,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.11, for a total value of $1,659,432.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,154 shares of company stock worth $5,566,873 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,756,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,627 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8,484.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,048,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,691 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,408,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,681,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,538,279,000 after purchasing an additional 530,386 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

