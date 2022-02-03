Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GREE) Short Interest Down 13.7% in January

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GREE) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 290,800 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the December 31st total of 336,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

GREE opened at $11.15 on Thursday. Greenidge Generation has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.78.

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.89. The company had revenue of $35.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Greenidge Generation will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GREE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Greenidge Generation during the third quarter worth $56,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Greenidge Generation in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Greenidge Generation during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Greenidge Generation by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Greenidge Generation during the third quarter valued at about $255,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GREE shares. B. Riley cut their target price on Greenidge Generation from $82.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenidge Generation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Greenidge Generation Company Profile

Greenidge Generation Holdings, Inc owns and operates a vertically integrated bitcoin mining and power generation facility. It engages in the mining of bitcoin and contributing to the security and transactability of the bitcoin ecosystem while concurrently meeting the power needs of homes and businesses.

