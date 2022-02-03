Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) PT Set at €21.80 by Jefferies Financial Group

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) has been given a €21.80 ($24.49) price objective by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €24.60 ($27.64) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($29.21) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays set a €23.50 ($26.40) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.00 ($24.72) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.50 ($29.78) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €23.24 ($26.12).

DTE opened at €16.88 ($18.96) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €16.20 and its 200-day moving average is €16.98. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of €12.72 ($14.29) and a 1-year high of €18.13 ($20.37).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

