KeyCorp Boosts QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target to $230.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price target boosted by analysts at KeyCorp from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Summit Insights cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.77.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $188.20 on Thursday. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The firm has a market cap of $210.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.74 and a 200-day moving average of $156.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.22. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $558,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,229 shares of company stock worth $8,058,506. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,506,647 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,790,125,000 after acquiring an additional 490,457 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,432,987 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,371,003,000 after acquiring an additional 415,275 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,239,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,352,588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375,459 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,436 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,519,470 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,360,618,000 after acquiring an additional 181,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

