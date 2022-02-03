OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $2.61 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 82.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 56,581 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% in the third quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000.

IWM stock opened at $201.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.44. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $188.09 and a 52 week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

