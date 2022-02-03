Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Buys 5,000 Shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verve Therapeutics were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $361,000. 57.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Sekar Kathiresan sold 6,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $267,050.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew Bellinger sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $580,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 230,416 shares of company stock worth $7,808,543.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VERV shares. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Verve Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.20.

NASDAQ:VERV opened at $28.04 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.51. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.75 and a 1 year high of $78.00.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.02). On average, analysts predict that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verve Therapeutics Profile

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

