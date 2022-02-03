Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Has $977,000 Position in Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,287 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Vinci Partners Investments worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VINP. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,842,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,140,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $701,000. 21.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vinci Partners Investments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VINP opened at $12.75 on Thursday. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $19.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.44. The stock has a market cap of $707.83 million and a P/E ratio of 18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 9.85 and a quick ratio of 9.85.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.92. Vinci Partners Investments had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 44.79%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.33 million. Research analysts expect that Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Vinci Partners Investments’s payout ratio is 92.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vinci Partners Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vinci Partners Investments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

See Also: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VINP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP).

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Partners Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci Partners Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.