Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Has $1.34 Million Position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 78.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,895 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Lemonade by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,123,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Lemonade by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 8,786 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lemonade by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lemonade by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 446,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,938,000 after buying an additional 168,572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Lemonade news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 10,537 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $348,247.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 38.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LMND stock opened at $31.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.96. Lemonade, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.83 and a 52-week high of $171.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.42.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.07. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 21.38% and a negative net margin of 189.90%. The business had revenue of $35.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

LMND has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Lemonade from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Lemonade from $84.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lemonade in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Lemonade from $62.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lemonade from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lemonade currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

