Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Lowers Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 60.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 163,889 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 255,200 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $17,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 341.8% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 285.9% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 155,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $8,840,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $5,296,548.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 296,804 shares of company stock valued at $16,981,874 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

DELL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.57 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.60.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $59.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.54. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.38 and a twelve month high of $60.81. The company has a market cap of $45.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.19. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 74.56% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $28.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.