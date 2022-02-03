Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Holdings Decreased by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 3.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hillenbrand during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Hillenbrand by 2,291.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hillenbrand in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Christopher H. Trainor sold 7,454 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $394,316.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP J Michael Whitted sold 23,459 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $1,179,987.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 261,690 shares of company stock valued at $13,326,224. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE HI opened at $46.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.32. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.30 and a twelve month high of $54.15.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The company had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.28%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Hillenbrand from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

