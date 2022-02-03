LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 232,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 92,642 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $21,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 12,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $705,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $3,593,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 98,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,335,000 after acquiring an additional 15,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $607,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $100.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $84.17 and a 52 week high of $118.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.40.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.34). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. The company had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.00%.

LYB has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.38.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

