Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Holdings Lifted by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 76,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,234,000 after purchasing an additional 8,749 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 28.6% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 97,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $83.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 0.94. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $62.31 and a 52 week high of $92.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.74.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OTIS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.49.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

