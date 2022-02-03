LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Stake Cut by Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA decreased its holdings in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $20,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 124.2% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 9,874 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group during the third quarter valued at $5,012,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 24.5% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 666,893 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $104,642,000 after buying an additional 131,328 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 661.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,872 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after buying an additional 18,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 48.7% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LHCG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Benchmark cut their price objective on LHC Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of LHC Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $209.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.70.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $100,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $123.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.42 and a 1 year high of $223.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.42.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45. The company had revenue of $565.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.30 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

