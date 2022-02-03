41,158 Shares in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Bought by Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 41,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,347,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Bunge by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in Bunge by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Bunge by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Bunge by 0.5% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BG opened at $100.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.60. Bunge Limited has a one year low of $69.08 and a one year high of $101.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.20%.

BG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.22.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

