Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Invests $2.64 Million in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,639,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the third quarter worth $13,585,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 515.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,206,000. Institutional investors own 46.99% of the company’s stock.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DOCN. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $120.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.27.

In other DigitalOcean news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 67,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.31, for a total transaction of $7,320,672.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total value of $3,610,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,792 shares of company stock valued at $12,410,621.

DigitalOcean stock opened at $57.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.15. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $133.40.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $111.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.84 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.