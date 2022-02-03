Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Makes New Investment in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,103,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 98.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BlueMar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 20,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 1.8% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 35,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.40% of the company’s stock.

PAGS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bradesco Corretora decreased their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.92.

Shares of NYSE:PAGS opened at $20.04 on Thursday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $62.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.95. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.43.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $531.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

