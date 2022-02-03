Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,272 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 51.6% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 277.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,680,764.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $2,703,426.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,865 shares of company stock worth $4,504,982 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DVN. Bank of America cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.24.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $53.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.87. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $17.14 and a twelve month high of $54.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.94.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

