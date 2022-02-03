Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TT. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 10,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,006 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $391,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $9,986,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,716 shares of company stock valued at $18,696,841. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TT opened at $164.95 on Thursday. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $144.09 and a 1-year high of $207.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $189.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $213.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $174.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.53.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

