Trek Financial LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT)

Trek Financial LLC lowered its position in The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,513 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 2,931.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 303,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 293,430 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 856,032 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,732,000 after purchasing an additional 78,120 shares during the last quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 292.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 52,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 38,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 242,514 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 30,314 shares during the period.

Get The Gabelli Utility Trust alerts:

NYSE:GUT opened at $8.16 on Thursday. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $8.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.09.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Profile

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.