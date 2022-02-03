Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 364 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in ServiceNow by 7.9% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 33,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,822 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,468,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5,759.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP now owns 11,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 97,629.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,260,000 after acquiring an additional 33,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 909 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.36, for a total value of $8,660,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total value of $45,890.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,655 shares of company stock worth $11,696,731 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $775.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $807.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on ServiceNow from $718.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen upped their price target on ServiceNow from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.07.

Shares of NOW opened at $581.15 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $599.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $624.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $448.27 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The company has a market cap of $115.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 509.79, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

