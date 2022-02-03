Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Buys New Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JMST opened at $50.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.99. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.74 and a 1-year high of $51.15.

