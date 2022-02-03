Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 5,015 JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 313.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.43 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.49 and its 200-day moving average is $50.61.

