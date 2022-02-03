Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 77.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,034 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 111.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 458.3% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 107.5% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TGT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Target in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $275.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Target in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.42.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $217.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $166.82 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $228.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.59. The firm has a market cap of $104.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.