Ameritas Investment Company LLC Buys New Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July (NYSEARCA:PJUL)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July (NYSEARCA:PJUL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 66,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC owned 0.92% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July in the third quarter valued at $387,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July by 10.8% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July in the third quarter valued at $56,000.

PJUL opened at $30.62 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.24. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July has a fifty-two week low of $28.77 and a fifty-two week high of $30.88.

