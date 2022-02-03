Ameritas Investment Company LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $701,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 246,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,505,000 after acquiring an additional 12,011 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000.

VV stock opened at $210.96 on Thursday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.17 and a one year high of $222.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $214.08.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

