Analysts Expect BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $141.32 Million

Equities research analysts expect BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) to report sales of $141.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for BRP Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $138.00 million to $144.20 million. BRP Group posted sales of $69.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BRP Group will report full year sales of $547.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $536.26 million to $552.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $843.75 million, with estimates ranging from $827.22 million to $866.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BRP Group.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $135.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.51 million. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.78%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BRP shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on BRP Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BRP Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BRP Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.20.

Shares of NASDAQ BRP opened at $30.25 on Monday. BRP Group has a twelve month low of $22.79 and a twelve month high of $45.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -64.36, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

