Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $268.17 Million

Brokerages expect Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) to post sales of $268.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Agiliti’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $271.90 million and the lowest is $265.70 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agiliti will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Agiliti.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $262.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.00 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AGTI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Agiliti from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Agiliti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Agiliti from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Agiliti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agiliti has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

NYSE AGTI opened at $18.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Agiliti has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $26.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.57 and a 200-day moving average of $20.83.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $619,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott A. Christensen sold 19,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $476,692.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 215,788 shares of company stock worth $4,410,144.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGTI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter valued at about $107,058,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter valued at about $94,274,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter valued at about $62,290,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter valued at about $60,969,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter valued at about $42,950,000. Institutional investors own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

Agiliti Company Profile

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

