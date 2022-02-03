Zacks: Brokerages Expect Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $54.16 Million

Analysts expect Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) to announce sales of $54.16 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alerus Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $54.73 million and the lowest is $53.60 million. Alerus Financial reported sales of $62.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Alerus Financial will report full year sales of $234.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $231.30 million to $237.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $246.65 million, with estimates ranging from $243.30 million to $250.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Alerus Financial.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 21.95%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

NASDAQ:ALRS opened at $28.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.85 million, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Alerus Financial has a 12 month low of $25.69 and a 12 month high of $38.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is 21.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 144.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 132.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Alerus Financial by 11.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alerus Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alerus Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 289,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. 37.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

