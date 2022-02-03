Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 156.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.

Shares of GLAD opened at $11.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.40 million, a P/E ratio of 4.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.36. Gladstone Capital has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $12.58.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLAD. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Gladstone Capital by 15.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 27,908 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 19.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,551 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 8,537 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 14.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,481 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 79.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. 10.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

