Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 156.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.
Shares of GLAD opened at $11.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.40 million, a P/E ratio of 4.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.36. Gladstone Capital has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $12.58.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.71%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.
Gladstone Capital Company Profile
Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.
See Also: What is a portfolio manager?
Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.